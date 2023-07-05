Ajay Devgn purchases office units worth Rs 45 crore in Mumbai

Ajay Devgn is once again in the limelight as he expands his real estate holdings in Mumbai.

Ajay Devgn is once again in the limelight as he expands his real estate holdings in Mumbai. According to reports, Devgn has recently acquired five office units in Andheri West for a total of Rs 45 crore. This comes two years after his purchase of a lavish bungalow in Juhu for a staggering Rs 47.5 crore.

Ajay Devgn buys five office units in Andheri

The office units, spanning 13,293 square feet, are situated in the Signature Building at Oshiwara’s Veera Desai Road. Documents from CRE Matrix, a data analytics firm, confirm the transaction. The estimated value of the units on the 16th floor of the building is approximately Rs 30.35 crore, featuring a built-up area of 8,405 square feet. A stamp duty of Rs 1.82 crore was reportedly paid for this portion.

In addition, two more office units on the 17th floor were part of the Veer Savarkar project. These units cover a built-up area of 4,893 square feet and were acquired for Rs 14.74 crore. A stamp duty of Rs 88.44 lakh was paid for these units. The registration of both properties, registered in the name of Vishal Virendra Devgan, took place on April 19, 2023.

Apart from his expanding real estate portfolio, Ajay Devgn is also the owner of his production and distribution company, Ajay Devgn FFilms (ADF), which was established in 2000. Additionally, he owns NY VFXWAALA, a visual effects company named after his children, Nasa Devgan and Yug Devgan. While it is unclear if the newly acquired office units are linked to his future plans for these companies, they add to the actor’s growing assets.

Ajay’s other properties

Meanwhile, Ajay’s wife, Kajol, has also made her own property investment. She purchased an apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 16.5 crore, boasting a carpet area of 2,493 square feet and four car parking spots. The registration for this property was completed on April 13.

With his latest acquisition, Ajay Devgn continues to make waves in the real estate market, solidifying his position as not just a versatile actor but also a savvy investor.

