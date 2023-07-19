Akshay Kumar and Mudassar Aziz Team Up for “Perfect Strangers” Remake

The film is a remake of the Italian comedy-drama “Perfect Strangers.”

It will be directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Ashwin Varde and Bhushan Kumar.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles.

Akshay Kumar had a busy start to 2023 with Ali Abbas Zafar’s action entertainer “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” and has been continuously shooting for multiple projects ever since. The actor is dedicatedly working on his upcoming lineup, completing one project after another, promising a diverse and thrilling movie experience for audiences.

He has already finished filming Dharma Productions’ C. Shankaran Nair biopic alongside Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan, as well as Tinu Suresh Desai’s “The Great Indian Rescue.” Currently, he is on set for Maddock Films’ aviation thriller, “Sky Force.” After this, Akshay is set to begin shooting for a full-fledged comedy entertainer, with Pinkvilla providing all the major details about the project.

In an exclusive revelation, it has been confirmed that Akshay Kumar will commence filming for a new comedy movie, tentatively named “Khel Khel Mein,” directed by Mudassar Aziz, known for “Happy Bhag Jayegi” and “Pati, Patni Aur Woh.” The production is scheduled to begin in October 2023. Titled as a remake of the acclaimed Italian comedy drama “Perfect Strangers,” the film is produced by Ashwin Varde and Bhushan Kumar. Notably, the movie boasts a substantial ensemble cast in the lead roles.

“Perfect Strangers was a massive blockbuster and has already been remade in over 20 countries since its release in 2016. Mudassar Aziz has been eager to make an Indian version of it for a long time and has adapted the screenplay in a desi style to suit the sensibilities of Indian audiences.

Akshay headlines the narrative, while Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor have been brought on board to play the leading ladies,” According to a source familiar with the project, the film will undergo a continuous two-month shoot in the UK, scheduled until the end of November.

The upcoming project, a remake of “Perfect Strangers,” revolves around a group of seven long-time friends who gather for dinner and play a revealing game involving their incoming messages and calls. As secrets are unveiled, the story takes a humorous turn, leading to disaster.

Akshay Kumar has been attached to the film since last year, with initial shooting plans delayed due to his prior commitments. However, the Sooryavanshi star has now allocated his schedule starting from October, and the movie’s pre-production is already underway.

After completing the Mudassar Aziz film, Akshay Kumar is anticipated to join the cast of Sajid Nadiadwala’s much-awaited “Housefull 5.” The production is scheduled to commence around December-January, with plans for a grand Diwali 2024 theatrical release. Additionally, Akshay is reportedly set to star in Subhash Kapoor’s “Jolly LLB 3” alongside Arshad Warsi, though specific shooting timelines have yet to be confirmed.

Akshay Kumar has a busy release schedule with four movies lined up in the next seven months. His upcoming films include Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam’s “OMG 2” on August 11, Tinu Suresh Desai’s “The Great Indian Rescue” on October 5, and the Soorarai Pottru remake on February 16, 2024.

Additionally, he is set to appear in Ali Abbas Zafar’s “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” alongside Tiger Shroff for Eid 2024, a biopic on C. Shankaran Nair, and “Sky Force,” all slated for release next year.

