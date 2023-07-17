Akshay Kumar Denies OMG 2 Being Put on Hold, Announces Release Date

OMG 2 has been sent for a comprehensive review by the Revision Committee of the CBFC.

Akshay Kumar has revealed the release date of OMG 2, which is August 11.

The first song from the film will premiere on July 18.

OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, has been making headlines recently due to its hold by the Central Board of Certification (CBFC) last week. Reports suggest that the film has been sent for a comprehensive review by the Revision Committee. However, on July 17, Akshay Kumar put an end to all the uncertainty and delighted fans by revealing the release date of OMG 2.

Recently, Akshay Kumar teased a poster snippet featuring Pankaj Tripathi riding a scooter with hands raised amidst devotees and idols of Gods. The actor disclosed that the first song will premiere on July 18, along with the film’s release date reveal. He tweeted, “#OMG2 in theatres on August 11.”

The moment Akshay Kumar announced the release date of OMG 2, fans flooded the comments section with expressions of joy and excitement. One fan wrote, “Paaji love u.” Another one commented, “yesss so excited.” “Wah Excited Sir #OMG2 #OonchiOonchiWaadi,” wrote another fan.

According to a report, a source revealed, “Post the Adipurush fiasco, the Central Board Of Film Certification has been instructed to exercise extreme caution over any film with religious content. OMG 2 comes right after Adipurish and the CBFC has been asked to scrutinize the content minutely.”

Scheduled for a theatrical release on August 11, OMG 2 features an ensemble cast including Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, Pankaj Tripathi, Govind Namdev, and more, alongside Akshay Kumar in significant roles.

