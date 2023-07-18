Advertisement
Edition: English
Akshay Kumar’s Film: Not on Hold, Release Date Set

Articles
  • Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film, OMG 2, has been making headlines.
  • Recently due to reports of being put on hold by the Central Board of Certification (CBFC).
  • Akshay shared a glimpse of a poster featuring Pankaj Tripathi riding a scooter surrounded by devotees and idols of gods.
Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film, OMG 2, has been making headlines recently due to reports of being put on hold by the Central Board of Certification (CBFC). However, the actor has now given fans a reason to rejoice as he announced the film’s release date. Taking to social media, Akshay shared a glimpse of a poster featuring Pankaj Tripathi riding a scooter surrounded by devotees and idols of gods. He also revealed that the first song would be released on July 18, with the film hitting theaters on August 11.

The delay and detailed review of OMG 2 by the CBFC was prompted by the recent Adipurush controversy, leading to heightened caution regarding films with religious content. Nonetheless, Akshay’s announcement has excited fans who expressed their joy and anticipation in the comments section.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film stars Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, Pankaj Tripathi, Govind Namdev, and others in significant roles. With the release date set, fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the sequel’s intriguing storyline on the big screen.

