Ali Zafar shares pictures from his Vacations in London with family

Ali Zafar is the rock star of Pakistan. He is a multi-talented artist who started his career with singing and painting. He is a very talented painter and he has shocked many with his live paintings. Ali Zafar is also a rock star in music and he makes music in his own signature style and never follows anyone else’s patterns. Ali Zafar showed the world that he can be a great actor as well when he stepped into acting and performed some good characters in Bollywood and made the first non-Eid Pakistani hit film Teefa In Trouble.

Ali Zafar is blessed with two kids and he is often spotted sharing pictures with his beautiful wife Ayesha Fazli and his mother who is a professor. Ali is very close with his brother as well. He just released his new song Husn and the family is vacationing in London these days.

