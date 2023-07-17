Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh set the airport on fire with their style

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar’s highly anticipated romantic comedy, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt alongside Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, is all set to hit theaters on July 28, 2023. This film marks Johar’s directorial comeback after a seven-year hiatus, creating tremendous excitement among fans. The digital release of the film’s trailer and songs has already garnered widespread acclaim. To generate even more buzz, the production team has meticulously planned extensive promotional activities across five cities in India.

Recently, the dynamic duo of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh was spotted at the airport, presumably en route to Baroda for promotional endeavors related to the film. As expected, they effortlessly nailed the art of in-flight travel style. Let’s take a closer look at their stunning appearances.

Ranveer Singh’s Airport Style:

Ranveer Singh made a grand entrance in his vibrant orange car, delighting onlookers with his flamboyant charm. He opted for a casual yet trendy monochrome ensemble, consisting of a white T-shirt paired with a sleeveless black jacket vest, black pants, and stylish sneakers. His signature swag was completed with a silver chain, sunglasses, and a cap. Ranveer graciously acknowledged his fans, posed for the paparazzi, and even managed to chew gum with panache while heading into the terminal.

Alia Bhatt’s Chic Airport Look:

Alia Bhatt lit up the airport with her infectious smile as she stepped out of her car, gracefully acknowledging the paparazzi. Embracing the epitome of comfort and style, she effortlessly rocked a slouchy travel ensemble. Alia sported an oversized white shirt, paired with baggy blue jeans and comfortable sneakers, exuding her trademark effortless charm. With her hair neatly tied up in a ponytail and a sleek black tote bag in hand, Alia graciously thanked the paparazzi and waved before making her way to the terminal building.

Plot and Concept of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani:

The trailer of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” offers a glimpse into the contrasting lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee. Rocky, hailing from a wealthy Punjabi family, represents a vibrant and flamboyant lifestyle. On the other hand, Rani comes from a Bengali household that values knowledge and intellect, portraying a more sophisticated way of life.

Despite their families’ disapproval, Rocky and Rani find themselves deeply in love. Determined to bridge the gap between their diverse backgrounds and win over their families, the couple devises an unconventional plan. They decide to switch places and live with each other’s families, hoping to impress and bring about a harmonious union.

Karan Johar’s Fun Behind-the-Scenes Video:

On Sunday, Karan Johar treated fans by sharing bloopers from the filming of the song “What Jhumka” on Instagram. The light-hearted video showcased the camaraderie between Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Karan during the shooting process. Sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, the song features Ranveer and Alia, incorporating a few lines from the iconic track “Jhoomka Gira Re Bareilly Ke Bazaar Mein.”

With the film’s theatrical release on July 28, fans can eagerly anticipate the captivating performances of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, as well as their exciting promotional activities across various cities in India.

