Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Steal Hearts in Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, who previously collaborated in the hit film “Gully Boy,” are preparing for their upcoming release, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” Fans are eagerly anticipating their on-screen chemistry once again.

Directed by Karan Johar, the movie also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in prominent roles. In an exclusive update, Alia and Ranveer will be the showstoppers for a fashion show by Manish Malhotra, adding to the excitement surrounding the film’s release.

Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra is gearing up to present his latest collection at The Bridal Couture Show scheduled for July 20 in Mumbai. According to a source, the highly anticipated event will feature Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the lead stars of the upcoming film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” who will dazzle the ramp as showstoppers for Manish Malhotra. With their joint appearance, fans can expect a captivating visual spectacle.

According to information shared by a source, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will embark on a promotional tour across 5 cities in India alongside Karan Johar for their upcoming film. The campaign, which is expected to last around 10 days, will kick off in Baroda. During the tour, the trio will engage with fans, unveil a few film songs, and generate excitement and curiosity surrounding the movie. Recently, the film’s trailer was released, receiving a highly positive response from netizens who were impressed by its blend of humor, emotions, drama, and entertainment.

The film’s songs have also garnered a positive reception from the audience, particularly the latest track titled “What Thumka?” Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt have been sharing fan-made dance videos on their Instagram stories. Overall, the entire team is putting in tremendous efforts to promote their eagerly awaited romantic comedy, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” The film is scheduled to release in theaters on July 28th.

