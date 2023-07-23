Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhindhora Baje Re’ Teaser Unveiled

The song is from the movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

The song is set to be released on July 24, 2023.

The song is composed by Pritam and sung by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi.

Advertisement

The highly anticipated film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, is scheduled for release next week. Directed by Karan Johar, the lead actors are actively promoting the movie both offline and online. The trailer has already enthralled fans, and three songs – “Tum Kya Mile,” “What Jhumka,” and “Ve Kamleya” – are currently trending on social media.

Excitement builds as another song titled “Dhindhora Baje Re” is set to launch tomorrow (July 24), with the teaser shared by Alia, Ranveer, Karan Johar, and Dharma Productions.

The upcoming romantic comedy “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is all set to release its fourth song, titled “Dhindhora Baje Re,” which is scheduled to be revealed on July 24. The song aims to capture the splendor of the significant festival, Durga Puja. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be in Kolkata on the same day to launch this exciting new track.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt) Advertisement

Pritam is the composer of the song “Dhindhora Baje Re,” with the lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The vocals are provided by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi. However, in the teaser, only a snippet of Darshan Raval’s vocals can be heard.

In the Dhindhora Baje Re teaser, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are elegantly dressed in traditional red outfits adorned with golden embroidery. The teaser is set within a vibrant Durga Puja pandal, where background dancers are attired in Bengali clothing. Both Ranveer and Alia exude dynamic energy as they dance gracefully to the captivating beats of the song.

Alia shared the song’s teaser on her social media platform. She wrote, “#DhindhoraBajeRe… Song Out Tomorrow! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas this Friday.” Ranveer captioned it, “Revel in Love!!” Karan shared the same teaser and wrote, “Love only gets louder. Prepare your hearts to dance to the beats of #DhindhoraBajeRe – SONG OUT TOMORROW!” And, Dharma Productions wrote, “Two hearts that beat as one will now beat to the rhythm of #DhindhoraBajeRe! SONG OUT TOMORROW #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year – in cinemas this Friday.”

The movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is scheduled to release in theaters on July 28, 2023.

Advertisement

Also Read Arjun Aneja Makes a Strong Comeback in Film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ Arjun Aneja is an actor who previously starred in television soaps. He...