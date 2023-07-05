Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer Launch Date Announced

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”Starring popular actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Bollywood enthusiasts have been eagerly anticipating the release of the much-awaited film of the year, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” The renowned filmmaker Karan Johar, who returns to the director’s chair with this project, recently took to his social media platforms to announce the exciting news, setting the stage for the trailer’s grand unveiling. Starring popular actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film also features esteemed veterans Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in significant roles.

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is scheduled to hit the screens on July 4th, building immense anticipation since its initial announcement. With Karan Johar at the helm, audiences are eager to witness his unique storytelling and directorial prowess once again. The film promises to be a heartfelt romantic drama that will captivate viewers with its engaging narrative and memorable characters.

The date when you get a closer look into Rocky & Rani's prem kahaani as the ✨TRAILER✨ rolls out – we're so excited for you to finally see it! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year – in cinemas on 28th July.#RRKPK pic.twitter.com/oHVF54kYoa — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) July 2, 2023

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Karan Johar shared a teaser video of the movie, along with the caption, “Trailer out on 4th July.” Dharma Productions also shared the post, stating, “4th OF JULY The date when you get a closer look into Rocky & Rani’s prem kahaani as the TRAILER rolls out – we’re so excited for you to finally see it! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year – in cinemas on 28th July.”

Fans eagerly responded to the post, expressing their excitement and anticipation. One user wrote, “Can’t wait, finally!” Another exclaimed, “Oh my god, excited!”

Even Alia Bhatt, one of the film’s lead actors, couldn’t contain her excitement and took to her own social media to share a video in which she playfully shows four with her fingers, signifying the trailer release on the 4th of July.

Karan Johar, known for his ability to create larger-than-life cinematic experiences, possesses a keen eye for casting and storytelling. His return as a director has heightened expectations, and fans are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the film’s trailer to catch a glimpse of the magic he has created.

Get ready, Bollywood fans, as the trailer for “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is just around the corner, promising a thrilling cinematic experience filled with romance, drama, and Karan Johar’s signature touch.