Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt Desires Her Daughter To Become A Scientist

Alia Bhatt Desires Her Daughter To Become A Scientist

Articles
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt Desires Her Daughter To Become A Scientist

Alia Bhatt Desires Her Daughter To Become A Scientist

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt, a highly acclaimed Indian actress and singer, has established herself as a versatile and exceptionally talented artist in the Bollywood film industry. Her debut in the film “Student of the Year” in 2012 garnered praise for her outstanding performance, setting the stage for a successful career. Over the years, she has consistently delivered exceptional portrayals in various hit films, amassing both accolades and a massive fan base.

Amidst the promotions for her upcoming film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” where she stars alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia and Karan Johar participated in a promotional event in Mumbai.

During the event, Alia expressed her vision for her daughter’s future, affectionately sharing that she does not see her little girl following in her and her father’s footsteps to enter Bollywood. Instead, she envisions her daughter becoming a scientist. Alia stated, “When I look at my daughter, I think she’ll become a scientist.”

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter in November of the same year.

Advertisement

Also Read

Alia Bhatt Opens Up on Ranbir’s Movie Preferences
Alia Bhatt Opens Up on Ranbir’s Movie Preferences

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all set to grace the silver...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story