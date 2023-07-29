Alia Bhatt Enamored by Ranbir Kapoor’s Stylish Ramp Walk

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, are one of Bollywood’s most adored couples.

They continue to win hearts with their affectionate gestures and loving praise for each other.

Alia couldn’t contain her excitement and shared a delightful reaction on Instagram.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood’s most adored couples, continue to win hearts with their affectionate gestures and loving praise for each other. Recently, Ranbir graced the ramp for Kunal Rawal’s ‘Dhup Chao collection at India Couture Week 2023, showcasing his impeccable style and charisma. Alia couldn’t contain her excitement and shared a delightful reaction on Instagram, leaving fans gushing over the couple’s chemistry.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Dazzling Ramp Walk:

At Kunal Rawal’s fashion show, renowned costume designer Kunal Rawal presented his latest collection, ‘Dhup Chao,’ where Ranbir Kapoor took center stage as the showstopper. The Brahmastra actor looked dashing in an ethnic black ensemble, donning a suave, buttoned-up kurta with a shimmering and classy appeal. The kurta was perfectly paired with lungi-esque pants, completing the striking look. Ranbir’s confident walk and charismatic charm set the stage on fire, captivating everyone present.

Alia Bhatt’s Heartfelt Reaction:

The video of Ranbir Kapoor’s ramp walk quickly made its way to social media, and Alia Bhatt couldn’t resist sharing the moment on her Instagram Stories. Accompanied by a ‘hot’ emoji, Alia’s post expressed her admiration for her husband’s impeccable style and stage presence. Fans were elated to witness the couple’s affectionate display of support for each other.

Fans Shower Love and Praise:

As the video of Ranbir’s stunning ramp walk circulated online, fans showered him with love and compliments. Many praised his confidence and ability to carry off such a unique outfit with grace. Fans hailed him as a “born superstar” and applauded his runway skills. The comments section brimmed with appreciation, accompanied by red hearts and fire emojis, signifying immense admiration for the talented actor.

Upcoming Projects:

While Ranbir Kapoor wowed the audience with his ramp walk, his fans eagerly await his next project, “Animal,” directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film features an ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri, and is set to release on December 1, 2023, in multiple languages. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of her recently released film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” where she stars alongside Ranveer Singh.

Conclusion:

The love and respect shared between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt continue to melt hearts, making them a favorite among Bollywood fans. Ranbir’s captivating ramp walk at India Couture Week 2023 left everyone in awe, and Alia’s adorable reaction on Instagram further showcased their affectionate bond. As they continue to shine in their respective careers, their fans eagerly await more memorable moments from this beloved couple.

