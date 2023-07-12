Alia Bhatt opens up about how she maintains her work-life balance

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in November.

Last year, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became parents to their daughter, Raha Kapoor, in November. Despite the recent arrival of their little bundle of joy, Alia wasted no time in getting back to work. She has been skillfully balancing her personal and professional lives ever since.

Alia was recently seen attending an event in Delhi where she discussed her business ventures, acting career, and the challenges and rewards of being a new mother. During the event, she shed light on how she maintains a healthy work-life balance.

When questioned about her work-life balance, Alia Bhatt responded by acknowledging that each individual has their own unique balance to maintain. “You have to maintain your family, your work life, your children, home, yourself, health, and everything,” She also encouraged individuals to refrain from dwelling on their shortcomings or mistakes.

“Think how you have gotten through the day, with a smile on your face and even if you have a couple of tears rolling down, it’s okay because that is life,” said Alia.

Alia Bhatt acknowledged that she doesn’t always have all the solutions and sometimes struggles to manage everything. However, she emphasized that she is aware of her key priorities in life, “I know what my top priorities are – now my daughter Raha being at the top of the mountain. I am sounding like some motivational speaker right now, but the thing is you just have to keep going without thinking how well you are doing, ‘Just keep going, such is life’.”

Alia Bhatt is set to appear in Karan Johar’s upcoming film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” alongside Ranveer Singh. Despite recently giving birth, Alia managed to shoot for the film’s song “Tum Kya Mile” after four months of preparation. In a recent vlog, the actress shared insights into her experience. She shared, “I was able to start working out only six weeks after post-partum and we started off very slow. We had a large goal to reach and we had to do it safely.”

The theatrical release of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is scheduled for July 28, 2023.

