Alia Bhatt Opens Up on Ranbir’s Movie Preferences

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all set to grace the silver screens with their much-anticipated romantic saga, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” As the titular characters of Rocky and Rani, the dynamic duo is leaving no stone unturned in promoting Karan Johar’s directorial venture. At a recent promotional event, they spoke about the film’s music and shared intriguing insights into how their respective partners, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, reacted to it.

Ranveer Singh, who looks dashing as Rocky in the film’s songs “Tum Kya Mile” and “What Jhumka,” revealed that Deepika Padukone is genuinely excited about the movie. He expressed, “Deepika is really, really excited and looking forward to seeing the movie. She loved the trailer and understands what it means to me – to be in a Karan Johar directorial as a lead. It’s a big deal; he is one of the pre-eminent filmmakers in our country, so she knows that it means a lot to me. She is very excited for me and can’t wait to see my performance.”

As for Deepika’s reaction to the latest track “What Jhumka,” Ranveer shared, “She keeps singing the songs around the house, and yeah, I can’t wait for her to see it and know what she thinks and feels about it.” The foot-tapping dance number “What Jhumka” is rendered by the soulful voices of Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi.

Ranveer also disclosed a hidden talent of Deepika – her incredible singing skills. He mentioned, “Did you know Deepika is an amazing singer? She just doesn’t ever sing. But only I get to hear it.”

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt opened up about Ranbir Kapoor’s involvement in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” Alia revealed that Ranbir, being well-versed in music, played a vital role in the film’s musical journey. She shared, “Karan, Pritam Da, and Ranbir together have given a fantastic album. So when the songs were being made from scratch, since then I’ve been making Ranbir listen to the songs, much to Pritam Da’s disapproval because he gets very protective of the song. But he’s really involved in the musical journey because he has a very, very strong instinct for sound.”

Alia continued, “When he heard ‘Tum Kya Mile’ and ‘What Jhumka,’ he gave his opinion right there, saying ‘this is good, this will really work.’ So when I’m working on a film, I kind of, with my enthusiasm, take him through the journey along with me, even if he has other things to do. He hasn’t seen the film yet, but he’s going to see it next week.”

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” marks the second collaboration of Ranveer and Alia, following the success of “Gully Boy.” Additionally, the film brings together Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh for the first time. Alongside Ranveer and Alia, the movie features the legendary stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit theaters on July 28, 2023, promising an enthralling and unforgettable cinematic experience.

