Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Show Energetic Dance In What Jhumka Song

In a few weeks, the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released. Prior to that, the filmmakers aroused the interest in the audience by releasing its trailer a few days ago. In addition to the video, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s music has also been eagerly anticipated by fans, especially after the first song, Tum Kya Mile, was released a few days ago. The second song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, What Jhumka, has finally been released following Tum Kya Mile, and it will undoubtedly make you groove.

You’re likely to be astonished by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s dynamic dancing in the What Jhumka music video. Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi performed the song, and Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics. The music was composed by Madan Mohan and Pritam, and Ganesh Acharya choreographed the dance steps. The creators of What Jhumka commented,

“Get ready to hit the dance floor with ‘ What Jhumka’! Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi’s enchanting voices will make your heart skip a beat. Let the rhythm take over and embrace the vibrant energy of this scintillating dance anthem!”

Watch What Jhumka in the video down below!

Advertisement

With its own contemporary twist, the song also borrows certain lyrics from the classic song Jhumka Gira Re. In the video, Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing a stunning chiffon saree in shades of pink, green, and blue along with a sleeveless blouse. Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, is spotted sporting an eccentric denim-on-denim style!

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in addition to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. While Alia plays Rani Chatterjee, Ranveer plays Rocky Randhawa. After falling in love, the couple decides to “switch” and spend a few months living with the families of the other person in order to get to know one another better. After seven years, Karan Johar is back in the director’s chair with this movie. After Gully Boy, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Alia and Ranveer’s second on-screen pairing.

Also Read Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer is attached to Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7 "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," directed by Karan Johar and starring...