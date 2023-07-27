Alia Bhatt Reveals Favorite Bigg Boss OTT Contestants

She chose Elvish Yadav as Rocky and Manisha Rani as Rani.

She also said that her sister Pooja is the real queen of the Bhatt family.

Alia’s upcoming movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is scheduled for release on July 28.

Alia Bhatt has shared her favorite contestants from the current season of Bigg Boss OTT. Interestingly, her half-sister, Pooja Bhatt, is also a participant in the show. While Alia’s favorites do not include Pooja, she affectionately referred to her as the true queen of the Bhatt family.

Alia Bhatt is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. She has a sister named Shaheen Bhatt. Pooja is Alia and Shaheen’s half-sister, born to Mahesh Bhatt and his first wife, Lorraine.

While promoting her upcoming movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” Alia was questioned about identifying the Rocky and Rani contestants from Salman Khan’s hosted show.

During a media interaction in Chandigarh, Alia Bhatt described Elvish Yadav as having a “Rocky personality.”

sHE SAID, “Elvish mujhe bohot naughty lagte hai. Unka jaisa woh andaaz hai, jaise woh bolta hai (Elvish is very naughty, the way he speaks), it’s very entertaining. He is very funny. I like him a lot.”

“Manisha Rani ko hum Rani bulate the kyuki uske naam me Rani bhi hai. Unki jodi kafi cute lagti hai. (I will call Manisha Rani as Rani because her name has Rani and their pair looks very cute together),” she added. Alia Bhatt expressed admiration for her sister, Pooja. She said, “But I have to take my sister’s name kyuki vo to humari ghar parivar ki Rani hai. The way she is (But I have to take my sister (Pooja Bhatt)’s name because she is the queen of our family. the way she is).”

Karan Johar’s directorial comeback, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” starring Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra, is scheduled for release on July 28.

Film producer and industry expert Girish Johar expressed optimism about the advance booking of the movie “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani,” anticipating a strong opening for the film.

“It is the one big film after Pathaan. We have had Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Satyaprem Ki Katha (that performed well at the box office) this year, but these were mid-budget films. If the audience really loves the film, and it manages a double-digit score on day one… if it maintains that, and rises to ₹12 crore or so on the second and third days, it can comfortably make ₹35-40 crore in the first weekend. Anything above that would be excellent, but anything below would mean that the film failed to match the audience’s expectations. But that remains to be seen.”

