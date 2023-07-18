Alia Bhatt Stuns in NEW Heart of Stone Poster as Keya Dhawan

Alia Bhatt looks edgy and intense in the poster, exuding a captivating intensity.

Netflix India has unveiled the debut poster of Alia Bhatt’s character, Keya Dhawan, from the movie Heart of Stone on their social media platforms. In the poster, Alia is donning a brown fur coat, exuding a captivating intensity as she gazes directly at the camera. The tagline “Control The Odds” adds to the intrigue surrounding the film. The post is generating significant attention among fans and followers.

The post has been captioned, “Alia Bhatt is coming to hack our hearts and the Heart.”

The debutant actress of “The Darlings” has managed to captivate fans with her edgy appearance showcased in the initial poster.

One fan wrote, “So so excited to see her in a Hollywood film.” Another fan commented “a Queen ruling global platform”. People are eagerly waiting for the film to release. One person wrote, “Alia in a bad ass role is something I can’t wait for..Release it soon,” while another commented, “It’s her hollywood debut and she is playing the main antagonist in the film..Can’t wait.”

Heart of Stone is an action-packed spy thriller that follows intelligence agent Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) on a crucial mission to safeguard a dangerous and precious weapon called “The Heart” from enigmatic hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), who plays the film’s main antagonist.

Despite being pregnant during the film’s production, Alia Bhatt participated in various action sequences alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Under the direction of Tom Harper, the highly anticipated movie is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on August 11, 2023. The trailer was unveiled during the Netflix Tudum event in Brazil in June, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film’s release.

In addition to her highly-anticipated Hollywood debut, Alia Bhatt is all set to reunite with her first director Karan Johar for his upcoming film, “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” featuring Ranveer Singh as the male lead, set to hit theaters on July 28.

Apart from this, Alia will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial, “Jee Le Zaraa.” Furthermore, there are reports suggesting that she is set to take the lead in the first female-led film within Aditya Chopra’s spy universe.

