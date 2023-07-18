Alia Bhatt Takes the Lead in Vasan Bala’s Next Action Thriller

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar’s successful collaboration spans 11 blockbuster movies since her debut in 2012.

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” marks their 12th film together, set to release on July 28.

Alia takes on her first action thriller challenge for Dharma Productions, directed by Vasan Bala.

Now, Alia is set to lead the cast of Karan Johar’s upcoming film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” This modern love story explores themes of love, family, and breaking away from deep-rooted traditions in the pursuit of love. Alongside Alia, the movie stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Fans can look forward to its theatrical release on July 28.

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar are strengthening their partnership with their 12th collaboration. According to sources, Alia is set to take on a new challenge in an action thriller for Dharma Productions, marking her first venture into this genre. The upcoming project, directed by Vasan Bala, renowned for his critically acclaimed works like “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota” and “Monica, O My Darling,” revolves around a prison break story. As of now, the film is in its pre-production phase, with shooting expected to commence around September this year.

“Vasan Bala is known for his distinct storytelling and unconventional narratives. His film with Alia Bhatt also promises to be a refreshing and unique cinematic experience for Hindi audiences. Alia will be seen playing one of the most challenging roles of her career in this movie, and she is excited to go on this new adventure and explore a genre she hasn’t attempted before. Bala has written a cracking jailbreak story, and people who are aware of this project are already excited about it. This is going to be a heck of an interesting movie,” According to an insider associated with the project, the film is set to include a diverse and skilled ensemble of supporting characters, and the casting process for these roles is currently in progress.

In September 2023, Alia Bhatt is expected to commence shooting for an upcoming film, followed by her involvement in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Baiju Bawra,” set to begin production in February 2024. Later, she will venture into the YRF Spy Universe, becoming its first female super-agent with a standalone spy film. While the espionage thriller is still in the developmental stage, filming is scheduled for the second half of 2024.

The YRF action spectacle will be the 8th installment in the YRF Spy Universe, succeeding titles like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, War 2, and Tiger vs. Pathaan.

Despite attempting to contact the authorized representatives of Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt for verification, we are currently awaiting their response.

