Alia Bhatt’s Struggle with Doubt: Parenting and Professionalism

Alia Bhatt, the talented actress, producer, and entrepreneur, has been making headlines lately while promoting her upcoming film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” Amidst her busy schedule, Alia took a moment to reflect on the challenges of juggling work and personal life.

In April 2022, Alia tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and actor, Ranbir Kapoor. Their joy doubled in November when they welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Raha. Despite the added responsibilities, Alia has been gracefully managing her professional and personal commitments.

During a recent interview with Femina, Alia shared her honest perspective on finding balance. She emphasized that achieving balance is not always consistent and often comes at a cost. Alia acknowledged that trying to do everything might lead to personal peace of mind and suffering. She expressed her desire to be fully present both personally and professionally but admitted that it often meant neglecting self-care. Alia highlighted the importance of prioritizing the most significant aspect of one’s life at any given moment.

The actress further revealed that she had encountered criticism regarding her ability to be a “great parent.” Someone once told her that being great at multiple roles such as a parent, professional, or daughter was unattainable. Alia expressed her belief that “greatness” is overrated and that being good enough and honest while maintaining open communication, is more valuable. Despite not having all the answers, Alia shared that she thrives when entrusted with responsibilities, even though at times she feels overwhelmed by taking on too much.

On the work front:

Alia Bhatt is eagerly awaiting the release of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” where she will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh. The film, directed by Karan Johar, also features renowned actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to hit theaters on July 28. Additionally, Alia has another project titled “Jee Le Zaraa” with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Excitingly, this year will mark Alia’s Hollywood debut in the film “Heart of Stone” alongside Gal Gadot, set to be released on August 11 on Netflix.

Amidst her busy and thriving career, Alia Bhatt continues to navigate the delicate balance between her personal life and professional achievements, demonstrating resilience, honesty, and a commitment to open communication.

