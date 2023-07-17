Alia Blushes as Ranveer Imitates: Rocky Aur Rani Event

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are all set to kickstart their promotional activities.

Lead actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are all set to kickstart their promotional activities for Karan Johar’s much-anticipated film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. With the release date approaching on July 28, 2023, the movie marks Johar’s directorial comeback after a seven-year hiatus. The romantic comedy boasts a star-studded cast, including Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, generating significant buzz with its trailer and songs.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Begin Promotional Journey Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted at the airport, en route to Baroda for the film’s promotional events. The dynamic duo, known for their remarkable on-screen chemistry, showcased their camaraderie, captured in a fun-filled moment by Pinkvilla.

Ranveer Singh’s Bold Style Steals the Limelight at Promotional Event At a promotional event for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh is once again impressed with his signature bold and unique sense of style. Sporting an all-black ensemble, including a trendy bomber jacket and stylish shades, the actor effortlessly commanded attention. In contrast, Alia Bhatt exuded elegance and grace in a stunning pink saree with a green border, perfectly embodying her character’s romantic look in the film.

Ranveer’s Playful Imitation of Alia Creates Joyful Atmosphere During the event, Ranveer Singh delighted fans by playfully imitating Alia Bhatt’s iconic ‘Stop it’ gesture. This light-hearted exchange between the co-stars sparked infectious smiles and laughter among the audience. The heartwarming moment unfolded against the backdrop of the film’s melodious song, ‘What Jhumka.’

Unveiling the Plot: A Tale of Love and Contrasting Backgrounds Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani revolves around the love story of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, hailing from distinct backgrounds. Representing a vibrant Punjabi lifestyle, Rocky comes from a wealthy family, while Rani, from a Bengali household, values intellect and sophistication. Against their families’ disapproval, the couple decides to swap identities to win over their loved ones. The film explores the challenges they face and their journey to bridge the gap between their contrasting worlds.

Karan Johar Shares Fun Moments from the Filming Process Filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared bloopers from the shooting of the song ‘What Jhumka’ on Instagram, delighting fans. The lighthearted video provided a glimpse of the wonderful camaraderie shared between Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Karan during the filming process. Sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, the song features a lively performance by Ranveer and Alia, incorporating lines from the iconic track ‘Jhoomka Gira Re Bareilly Ke Bazaar Mein.’

As the promotional activities across five cities in India unfold, the excitement and anticipation for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani continue to build, promising a delightful cinematic experience for fans of romantic comedies and Karan Johar’s directorial prowess.

