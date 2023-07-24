Alia & Ranveer’s Grand Durga Puja Teaser Out

Karan Johar’s much-awaited directorial, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” starring the dynamic duo Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

The festivities of the auspicious occasion are beautifully portrayed in the teaser.

Advertisement

Karan Johar’s much-awaited directorial, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” starring the dynamic duo Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, has become one of the most anticipated films of 2023. With its release just around the corner, the lead actors are leaving no stone unturned to promote the romantic comedy both offline and online.

Already captivating fans with an enchanting trailer, the film has managed to stir excitement on social media with three trending songs – “Tum Kya Mile,” “What Jhumka,” and “Ve Kamleya.” Now, all eyes are set on the release of another song, “Dhindhora Baje Re,” scheduled to launch on July 24.

The song aims to showcase the grandeur of one of the biggest festivals in India, Durga Puja. The festivities of the auspicious occasion are beautifully portrayed in the teaser, which was shared by Alia, Ranveer, Karan Johar, and Dharma Productions.

Composed by the talented Pritam and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, “Dhindhora Baje Re” features the melodious voices of Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi. The teaser gives a glimpse of Darshan’s soulful rendition, leaving fans eager to hear the full song.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt) Advertisement

In the teaser, Alia and Ranveer don traditional red attires adorned with golden embroidery, exuding elegance and charm. The song is set within the vibrant ambiance of a Durga Puja pandal, with background dancers beautifully dressed in traditional Bengali attire. The duo dances with infectious energy to the captivating beats of the song, setting the stage for a visual treat.

Alia took to social media to share the excitement, announcing the song’s release with the caption, “#DhindhoraBajeRe… Song Out Tomorrow! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas this Friday.” Ranveer, in his characteristic style, captioned it, “Revel in Love!!” Karan Johar expressed his excitement, urging fans to prepare their hearts to dance to the beats of “Dhindhora Baje Re” in his post. Dharma Productions also joined in, emphasizing that the hearts of the film’s lead characters will now beat to the rhythm of the song.

The wait for the enchanting “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” will finally be over on July 28, 2023, when the film is scheduled to hit the big screens. Until then, fans can savor the magic of “Dhindhora Baje Re” and revel in the grand celebration of love and festivity.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.





Also Read Ranveer Singh’s Minus 10 Excuse: “Anda Mila Tha” The actor, famous for his wit, humorously disclosed that he once scored...