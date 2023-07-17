Alishbah Anjum and Affan Malik’s Engagement has Ended

If you’re curious, you can take a look at the engagement pictures of Alishbah Anjum and Affan Malik.

Alishbah Anjum, and Affan Malik, got engaged in a beautifully arranged event that was attended by their friends and family. The engagement ceremony gained a lot of attention on social media due to its grandeur, and fans were impressed by the young and stunning couple. Even Jannat Mirza’s pictures from the event went viral. If you’re curious, you can take a look at the engagement pictures of Alishbah Anjum and Affan Malik.

However, today there is an update regarding their engagement. Affan Malik has informed his fans that they have called off their engagement. In a recent post, a fan asked him if their engagement had ended, and Affan replied with a “Yes” not once, but twice. He made it clear in his response. He replied twice. Have a look at his post:

Both Alishbah Anjum and Affan Malik have removed each other’s pictures from their profiles. While Alishbah Anjum is not responding to any questions about her engagement, Affan Malik has been open with his fans and shared the news with them.

