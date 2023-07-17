Allu Arha Joins Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in Devara

The newest member to join the ensemble might just be none other than Allu Arjun’s talented daughter, Allu Arha.

In exciting news from the world of Telugu cinema, it has been reported that a new addition has been made to the star-studded cast of Jr NTR’s upcoming film, Devara. According to circulating reports, the newest member to join the ensemble might just be none other than Allu Arjun’s talented daughter, Allu Arha.

Fans have long yearned to see the dynamic duo of Allu Arjun and Jr NTR sharing the screen, with their electrifying energy and exceptional dancing skills. While the two stars may not be acting together in a full-length feature anytime soon, if the reports are to be believed, audiences can expect a delightful cameo by Allu Arha alongside Jr NTR in Devara. However, it’s important to note that there has been no official confirmation of this exciting development as of yet.

Naturally, this news has sent waves of excitement among the fans of both Allu Arjun and Jr NTR, as the prospect of their collaboration, even in a brief appearance, promises an unforgettable on-screen experience. Hopefully, these reports turn out to be true, and Allu Arha becomes an integral part of this highly anticipated release.

On a separate note, Devara marks Allu Arha’s second venture in the world of cinema. Earlier this year, she made her acting debut in Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam, starring alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Arha’s performance in the film garnered praise from Samantha herself, who hailed her as a superstar in the making. Samantha also commended Arha’s remarkable command of the Telugu language, surpassing that of many adults.

The buzz surrounding Devara continues to grow, as it brings together the acclaimed director Koratala Siva and Jr NTR once again, seven years after their previous collaboration on the blockbuster film Janatha Garage. Released in 2016, Janatha Garage not only emerged as the highest-grossing Telugu film of that year but also clinched multiple National Awards for its exceptional storytelling. Adding to the excitement, Devara also features the talented Saif Ali Khan in the role of the main antagonist.

With such a remarkable cast and the anticipation building around Allu Arha’s potential involvement, Devara is shaping up to be a must-watch film that will undoubtedly captivate audiences across the nation. As fans eagerly await further updates, the prospects of witnessing this cinematic extravaganza continue to soar high.

