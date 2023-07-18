Alyy Khan face criticism for doing Intimate Scene with Kajol

Alyy Khan is a talented actor of British Pakistani origin.

Alyy Khan is a talented actor of British Pakistani origin who has gained recognition for his work in Pakistan, India, and even Hollywood. Throughout his career, he has portrayed a wide range of characters, captivating audiences with the depth he brings to each role. Whether it’s his performance in “Don 2” or “Mere Humsafar,” Alyy Khan has always managed to make a lasting impression and draw attention to his characters.

Recently, Alyy had the opportunity to work in the Indian web series called “The Trial.” The series is based on the popular American drama “The Good Wife,” and it features renowned actress Kajol in the lead role. Once again, Alyy Khan succeeded in impressing everyone with his acting skills. However, there’s something else that has been generating a lot of buzz about his role in “The Trial.”

In one particular scene of the series, Alyy Khan shares an intimate moment with Kajol, where their characters share a kiss. Unfortunately, this scene has been leaked onto the internet, and it is rapidly spreading and gaining attention.

