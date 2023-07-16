Amar Khan Hits back To Critics

Amar Khan, a highly talented actress from Pakistan known for her work in television and films, as well as her roles as a director and writer, gained recognition for her portrayal of Neelofur in the acclaimed drama Belapur Ki Dayan. She has also graced the screens in popular shows like Ghughi, Dil-e-Bereham, Choti Choti Batain, and Baddua, where she showcased her acting prowess.

During her appearance on The Talk Talk Show, Amar candidly shared her experience with criticism. Addressing the criticism that saddens her, she expressed her frustration, saying, “a criticism which I didn’t like is, ‘You wrote and acted yourself?’ I mean, you really want to slap such people with your left hand, have you seen my struggle? Have you seen the hard work I poured into the script writing? I mean, who doesn’t want to act in scripts of his/her choice, I am creating my opportunity, haven’t you seen me working hard, don’t be jealous if Allah has given me that opportunity.”

On the work front, Amar Khan was last seen in the drama serial Heer The Hero and received much love from her fans.