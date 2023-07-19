Amber Heard has found herself in legal trouble again.

The Aquaman 2 actress is getting sued by her insurance company.

If Heard is found guilty of perjury, she could face up to 14 years in prison.

Amber Heard is facing further legal trouble as the FBI-backed investigation into her perjury allegations persists. The investigation is being conducted by Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment (DAWE), and it is looking into whether Heard lied under oath about bringing her two Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo, into the country in May 2015.

Heard was charged with illegally importing the dogs into Australia in July 2015, but she pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of falsifying documents in 2016.

However, the DAWE has said that it is still investigating Heard for perjury, and the FBI has reportedly joined the investigation.

The perjury allegations against Heard stem from her testimony in court in 2016. At the time, she testified that she had not been aware that she needed to declare the dogs to Australian authorities when she brought them into the country.

Furthermore, new evidence has since come to light that suggests that Heard was aware of the import requirements, and that she may have lied about it under oath.

If Heard is found guilty of perjury, she could face up to 14 years in prison. This would be a major setback for Heard, who is already facing a $10.35 million judgment in a defamation lawsuit filed against her by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

The FBI-backed investigation into Heard is ongoing, and it is unclear when it will be concluded. However, the investigation is a major development in the case, and it could have serious consequences for Heard if she is found guilty.

