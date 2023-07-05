Ameesha Patel Hits Back at Jism Comment on Koffee with Karan

Ameesha Patel is eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming film Gadar 2.

Ameesha had stated that she wouldn’t have done a film like Jism.

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol’s much-anticipated film, Gadar 2, is set to hit theaters on August 11.

Advertisement

Ameesha Patel, who is eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming film Gadar 2, has finally addressed a controversial remark made by Bipasha Basu years ago. During an episode of Koffee With Karan, Ameesha had commented on Bipasha’s hips following the release of her film Jism, co-starring John Abraham. Ameesha stated that she wouldn’t have done a film like Jism as it would have displeased her grandmother. In response, when Bipasha appeared on the show with Lara Dutta, she commented on Ameesha’s suitability for a film like Jism, remarking on her body.

In 2005, Bipasha and Lara appeared as guests on Karan Johar’s show and discussed Ameesha’s “physical attributes.” Bipasha, who had recently become a mother, candidly stated, “I would say first of all, Ameesha doesn’t have the physical attributes to carry a role like Jism. It is a very honest statement; I would not cast her to carry a Jism. You need to be a woman, like a total package, not just bodily, but you have to have a very strong personality. I think she is too petite, too small to do that. Her whole frame is wrong.”

Recently, Ameesha Patel revealed her response to Bipasha Basu’s comment during an interview with Bollywood Hungama. The Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress affirmed, “I still stand by what I said. I don’t think Basic Instinct is a bad film. Sharon Stone is a goddess. Jism was a fantastic film with great music and performances. All I am saying is, why Bipasha? I am not comfortable being a Sharon Stone. I think it takes guts to be there, to be bold physically. I can be called sexy and hot, but am I that comfortable with that amount of boldness and skin shown on screen? I am not.”

During the same interview, Ameesha Patel recalled an incident where she refused to wear a bikini in the song “Lazy Lamhe” from the film Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. She shared, “For ‘Lazy Lamhe,’ I was the first Yash Raj heroine who had the courage to tell Adi (Aditya Chopra) that I would not wear a bikini. Hence, the hot pants with the bikini top. I told the top producer in the country that I would not be comfortable and was willing to walk out of the film. My comment was not directed in a negative manner towards Bipasha because I think she was amazing.”

Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol’s much-anticipated film, Gadar 2, is set to hit theaters on August 11.

Also Read Ameesha Patel Takes A Stand For Justice: Calls Out ‘Gadar 2’ Director Over Unpaid Dues Ameesha Patel criticizes 'Gadar 2' director for not paying dues. Actress Ameesha...