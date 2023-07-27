Ameesha Patel Opens Up About Overcoming Doubts for Gadar 2 Mother Role

Ameesha Patel will reprise her role as Sakeena in Gadar 2.

Some people doubted her ability to portray a mother in the sequel.

She said that she took the challenge as an opportunity to prove herself.

Ameesha Patel is set to return as Sakeena in Gadar 2, reprising her iconic role. During the trailer launch event, the actress candidly revealed that when she was first offered the role in the original film, there were skeptics.

Now, after two decades, she shared that there were still doubts among some about her ability to portray a mother in the sequel.

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas, the trailer for Gadar 2 was unveiled with the presence of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel at the launch event. The trailer depicts Tara (played by Sunny Deol) and Sakina’s son Jeete (played by Utkarsh) facing torment from a Pakistani army general. Tara makes a heartfelt promise to a distressed Sakina that he will bring Jeete back. The trailer shows Tara’s journey to Lahore, where he takes matters into his own hands, confronting Pakistani army soldiers with a sledgehammer.

During the trailer launch event, Ameesha shared that there were several insiders who expressed skepticism about her ability to portray the role of a mother in Gadar. Without mentioning any specific names, she recounted the comments she received from some individuals within the industry. she said, “Anil Ji ne jab mujhe pehli Gadar ki kahani sunayi thi tab bahut se logo ne, bahut jaani maani hastiyon ne, bade logo ne kaha ki mai ye film kaise karungi… ab sabne kaha ki aap toh Maa ka role kar hi nahi paoge. Mujhe challenges bahut acche lagte hain. So, instead of getting dejected, I took it as a challenge. Logo ne Gadar ke ane ke pehle, Gadar ko gutter kaha tha.(When I was initially offered Gadar, a lot of people from the film industry, big names, had asked how will I be able to pull off the role. People also called Gadar gutter before its release.)

Ameesha Patel further mentioned that the doubts about her portrayal have continued even when she accepted the role in the film’s sequel.

She said, “Aur ab Gadar 2 ki baat ayi tab bhi wahi sawaal uthe ki ‘Dude have you seen yourself on Instagram?’ Lazy Lamhe ki ladki ab kaise Gadar karegi? (Now ahead of Gadar 2, people are still asking how can I pull off a mother’s role after doing a song like Lazy Lamhe)”

Anil Sharma and Zee Studios collaborate as co-producers for Gadar 2, set to hit the theaters on August 11.

