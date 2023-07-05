Ameesha Patel Takes A Stand For Justice: Calls Out ‘Gadar 2’ Director Over Unpaid Dues

Ameesha Patel criticizes ‘Gadar 2’ director for not paying dues.

Actress Ameesha Patel has taken to social media to call out director Anil Sharma.

Zee Studios steps in to resolve the issue.

Ameesha Patel has chastised the Gadar 2 director for failing to pay the film’s staff members who worked behind the scenes.

Patel accused director Anil Sharma and his production company of mismanagement in a series of tweets.

“Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding Anil Sharma Productions to have taken place in regard to the final schedule of Gadar 2 that took place end May in Chandigarh!!” she wrote in one of her tweets.

“There were certain queries that many technicians like make-up artists, costume designers, and others, etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from Anil Sharma Productions!!” Patel continued.

“No, they didn’t!! However, @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and ensured that all dues were paid because they are a very competent firm!”

According to the sources, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress ultimately thanked Zee Studios for intervening and bringing the situation under control.

“Yes, everything from accommodation to transportation to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid, and certain cast and crew members were left stranded!” But, once again, @zeestudios stepped in and fixed the problems brought by Anil Sharma Productions!!!”

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. It will be released in theaters on August 11.