Ameesha Patel talks about nepotism in the industry and called herself an ‘outsider’

Actress Ameesha Patel recently discussed her achievement of establishing a thriving career in Bollywood without the support of an influential film family, unlike many of her peers. Ameesha made her entry into the industry alongside Hrithik Roshan in the highly successful film “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai” (2000).

Reflecting on her success, Ameesha revealed that her contemporaries struggled with feelings of envy and were unable to cope with her accomplishments.

Ameesha Patel is gearing up for her film comeback in Anil Sharma’s “Gadar 2,” where she will reunite with Sunny Deol. The highly anticipated movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 11.

In a recent media interaction, Ameesha spoke to the press before the movie's premiere, "When I entered the film industry, I only had film actors' kids or producers' kids enter with me, it was Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Tushar Kapoor, Esha Deol, Fardeen Khan, you name it, you turn your head and it was a film family third generation person coming in. I was the outsider and I was anyway this south Bombay (girl) looked upon as a snob because I was the educated outsider. I was the one who did not b**** on sets, I read books, I did not gossip, so I was anyway called a snob because I chose to read."

She also added, “Then seeing success after success, seeing Hrithik and me becoming the heartthrob of the nation overnight and then Gadar coming in and then Badri coming in… whether it is Telugu, Tamil or Hindi cinema. God was kind, he knew I didn’t have a godfather so he gave me successful films but my contemporaries could not handle that. There was a lot of jealousy, snatching films from under your nose. There was a lot of cutting you off from films which I did not realise at that time that I have signed my films, blocked my dates but suddenly I am not on that set and a few months later someone else is.”

Ameesha Patel is currently occupied with promotional activities for the movie “Gadar 2.”