In a surprising revelation, the acclaimed British boxing legend, Amir Khan, used his social media platform to publicly apologize to his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, amid swirling rumours of their separation following a decade of marriage. Khan candidly admitted to his wrongdoing and expressed sincere regret for any pain he may have caused.

Explaining his actions, Khan disclosed that his infidelity stemmed from women initiating contact with him through direct messages on various social media platforms. While he did not provide specific details about these interactions, he alluded to feeling “provoked” into making regrettable choices.

On Friday, Amir Khan conveyed his apology through his Instagram Stories, stating, “I spoke to The Sun and yes, I put my hands up. I did wrong and apologize to Faryal Makhdoom. She’s not the one to blame. I thank her for the help she gave me. I also want to apologize to those who I may have hurt. I made a mistake, and I was provoked when they slipped into my DMs.”

Despite Khan’s public apology, the media has been filled with reports of the couple’s separation. Faryal Makhdoom also shared her sentiments on her own Instagram Stories, writing, “Fall in love with someone who doesn’t make you think love is hard.”

Advertisement

According to sources, Khan and Makhdoom are currently living apart, dividing their time between their homes in Dubai and Britain while Faryal contemplates whether to end their ten-year marriage. As of now, the couple has not filed for divorce, but sources close to them reveal that Makhdoom is going through a challenging period, focusing on her role as a mother to their three children.

Khan’s tumultuous marriage to the mother of his three children has reportedly been on shaky ground since he engaged with bridal model Sumaira online and eventually asked her to send explicit pictures. The athlete has acknowledged his mistakes, admitting that he tends to make poor choices when feeling bored. “Maybe I do need help to stop me from messaging other women,” he confessed.

Khan claims that he is open to seeking therapy to address these issues, recognizing the importance of mental health support. He believes that seeking help can make a significant difference and is willing to seriously consider it.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Boxer Amir Khan Accused Of Cheating On Wife Boxer Amir Khan, a prominent figure in the sport, recently retired after...