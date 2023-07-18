Amir Khan Apologizes to His Wife for Sexting with other girls

Amir Khan, a former world champion boxer, has publicly apologized to his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, for his involvement in a sexting scandal with another woman.

Amir has expressed deep regret for his actions and has made a commitment to seek therapy to address the underlying “mental issues” that led to his infidelity.

The scandal came to light two weeks ago when reports emerged of Amir engaging in explicit conversations with a bridal model named Sumaira. These conversations included requests for provocative pictures and attempts to arrange a meeting. Faryal confronted Amir about these revelations, highlighting the negative impact his actions have had on their family.

In response, Amir Khan has taken full responsibility for his wrongdoing and acknowledged the pain he has caused his wife. He has expressed a genuine willingness to attend therapy sessions as a way to rebuild trust and address the root causes of their relationship problems.

Amir recognizes the importance of mental health support and believes that therapy can be beneficial, particularly in dealing with the unique challenges of maintaining a healthy relationship while living in the public eye.

He stated, “I think nowadays with mental health issues, any help goes a long way. It’s definitely something I would do. Things like that do help, so maybe it’s something to think about.”

Despite Amir Khan’s apology, Faryal Makhdoom remains unhappy with the boxer. She has confronted him and expressed her dissatisfaction with his actions,

“If you have a diamond at home, why do you want to mess around with rocks and stones?”

While enjoying a recent vacation in Mykonos, Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom took the opportunity to reflect on their relationship and the impact of Amir’s actions.

