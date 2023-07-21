Ammy Virk showers accolades on Nauman Ijaz

Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz shares his desire to create his own identity
Nauman Ijaz is a well-known figure in Pakistan's entertainment industry. His talent...
The Pakistani TV series “Parizaad” became a huge hit in 2021 and 2022, captivating viewers with its engaging plot and outstanding performances. Ahmed Ali Akbar’s portrayal of the lead character, Parizaad, particularly impressed the audience with his authentic and courageous depiction.
The character of Parizaad is an average-looking guy with a dark complexion, who faces life’s challenges with remarkable bravery and wit. Ahmed Ali Akbar’s exceptional acting brought depth and authenticity to the role, leaving the viewers in awe.
Punjabi influencer Ammy Virk praised Nauman Ijaz’s acting skills on his Instagram story, commending the veteran actor’s ability to portray the nuances of his character’s personality with finesse and dedication.
Nauman Ijaz’s recent project, “Mr. and Mrs. Shameem,” received widespread acclaim for its complex and unconventional character portrayals.
