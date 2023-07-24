Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Barbie Movie Date Goes Viral

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been making headlines with rumors about their alleged relationship.

Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur have been making headlines with rumors about their alleged relationship. After returning from a vacation in Europe, the pair was spotted driving around Mumbai, seemingly on a date night. A fan recently shared a video on Instagram, confirming their movie date where they watched the Hollywood film “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig.

In the video, Aditya, wearing a white shirt and black pants with a face mask, can be seen walking into the theater, accompanied by Ananya, who looked adorable in a casual pink dress and a messy bun, fitting the Barbie theme. The lucky fan managed to click pictures with both stars, gushing about her “fangirl moment.”

Although neither Aditya nor Ananya has officially confirmed their relationship, their frequent sightings together have sparked a social media frenzy. From attending concerts in Spain to spending quality time at the lakeside in Portugal, their romantic European holiday moments have gone viral. Fans were thrilled to spot them chilling together in Doha, and their blushes upon returning to Mumbai were caught on camera.

As rumors continue to swirl around their relationship, the couple seems to have caught the Barbie fever as well, enjoying a movie date night.

On the professional front, Ananya has exciting projects lined up, including the comedy film “Dream Girl 2” alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She is also reportedly making a special appearance for a song in the highly anticipated movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in Anurag Basu’s upcoming directorial “Metro In Dino,” sharing the screen with Sara Ali Khan.

