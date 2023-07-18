Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur: Unforgettable Stare

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been the talk of the town for the past few months.

Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur have been the talk of the town for the past few months due to rumors surrounding their relationship. Despite keeping mum about their alleged romance, recent candid pictures from their Lisbon vacation have seemingly confirmed the speculations. Social media has been buzzing with their adorable clicks, capturing moments of togetherness during their outings.

In the latest viral picture, Ananya and Aditya are seen engrossed in each other’s eyes, engaged in an intimate conversation while enjoying some quality time at a restaurant. Ananya looked stunning in a mauve sweater paired with a white t-shirt, sporting a no-makeup look and a lazy bun, carrying a chic backpack. Aditya, true to his charm, exuded effortless style in a casual navy blue linen shirt, complemented by his signature short hairdo.

This isn’t the first time the rumored couple has been spotted together. They first sparked dating rumors when they attended Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash as a pair. Subsequently, they were seen at various events, including a dinner hosted by Karan Johar, arriving side by side. The strongest evidence emerged when reports surfaced that Ananya and Aditya attended a concert together in Spain. The recent vacation pictures further confirm their romantic escapades in Spain.

On the professional front, Aditya Roy Kapur recently impressed audiences with his performance in Night Manager Season 2, which garnered favorable reviews. He is currently working on Anurag Basu’s upcoming anthology film, “Metro In Dino…”. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday has an exciting lineup of projects, including the highly anticipated “Dream Girl 2” alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, an untitled thriller with Vikramaditya Motwane, and the film “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.”

As fans eagerly await an official confirmation from the couple, their on-screen charisma and off-screen camaraderie continue to captivate hearts.