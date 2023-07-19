Andrew Ridgeley: ‘I was never jealous of George Michael!’

Advertisement

The 60-year-old celebrity became famous alongside his late friend George, who passed away at the age of 53 on Christmas Day in 2016. They were both part of the 1980s pop duo Wham! Despite George’s successful solo career, the star expressed that he could never feel any bitterness towards him because they were the best of friends.

Speaking on the ‘Table Manners’ podcast, he told hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware: “He was my best friend. He was equally as generous with me in many ways and the affection with which we held each other was genuine and endured. It’s not in me to be resentful, not of him.

And when it became apparent that his talent was really developing and it was a talent of exceptional proportions, which was fairly early on, he literally pulled ‘Wham Rap!’ out the bag, it was like wow.”