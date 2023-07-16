Angela Rippon becomes oldest contestant on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Angela Rippon will be the oldest contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

She will appear at the age of 78 after 25 years as a host.

She stunned the world with a dancing routine in 1976, a feat that was rare for journalists.

She had hosted several episodes of the original Come Dancing before it was drastically revamped.

After 25 years as a host on the show, she will appear as a contestant at the age of 78, making her the oldest contestant ever.

Her inclusion comes nearly 50 years after she stunned the globe with a dancing routine after leaving her newsreader’s desk for Morecambe and Wise’s 1976 Christmas special.

Her performance was particularly stunning given that journalists rarely ventured into the entertainment world.

Angela had been in talks with the network for a few days, but her inclusion in the series has now been verified.

According to a person close to the show:

“It is such a coup to get Angela. She was Mrs Come Dancing, so what a wonderful thing that she is going to be on Strictly all these years later.”

They continued: “She is the dream signing. The audience at home will love her, and many of them will remember her from her days hosting the show in its previous incarnation. It is incredible that someone of her age is doing it but she loves dancing and the bosses think that she will be a joy to watch.”

