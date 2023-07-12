Anitta was the target of a disrespectful and objectifying act during a live performance.

It was also objectifying because it suggested that she was only there to be sexualized.

Throwing objects at them is not only disrespectful, but it can also be dangerous, says her.

Advertisement

The Brazilian pop star was performing on stage when someone threw a bottle of lubricant at her. This is not the first time that Anitta has been the victim of such an act. In the past, she has had objects thrown at her such as cell phones and even the ashes of a loved one.

Anitta has spoken out against this type of behavior, saying that it is “disrespectful” and “objectifying.” She has also called on fans to stop throwing objects at her and other performers.

It is important to remember that performers are people too, and they deserve to be treated with respect. Throwing objects at them is not only disrespectful, but it can also be dangerous. If you see someone throwing objects at a performer, please intervene and stop them.

The word “manner” can mean “how something is done or happens.” In this context, it means that Anitta was the target of a disrespectful and objectifying act. The act of throwing a bottle of lubricant at her was disrespectful because it objectified her and treated her like an object. It was also objectifying because it suggested that she was only there to be sexualized.

Also Read