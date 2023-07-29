Anmol Baloch Opens Up about Marriage and Future Plans

Anmol Baloch has received numerous marriage proposals from her village.

She has declined all of the proposals because she is not ready for marriage.

She does not have any negative views towards men.

Lollywood sensation Anmol Baloch has recently shared her perspective on marriage, disclosing that her parents have received numerous marriage proposals from their village in Kashmore district, northern Sindh. Despite the approaches, she remains resolute in declining every proposal.

During an interview, Anmol Baloch stated that she views herself as being too young for marriage and firmly believes that she is not prepared for such a significant commitment. Despite facing continuous pressure from her relatives and cousins, who introduce potential suitors to her, she remains steadfast in her decision to turn down these proposals.

Anmol Baloch declined the proposal partly because she wishes to avoid returning to her village after marriage. She is determined to pursue her career and aspirations independently, and believes that settling in the village could hinder her professional growth. As a result, she maintains a distance from cousin relationships to prevent any potential conflicts.

Anmol Baloch is uncertain about the timing of her marriage. She stated that she cannot give a definite timeframe, as it could occur in the next two years or even a decade later. Anmol views the decision to get married as a personal one, and she intends to take her time before making such a significant commitment in her life.

Baloch clarified that her hesitancy towards marriage does not stem from any negative views towards men. She expressed her belief in the goodness of most men. Nonetheless, her main focus presently lies on her career and self-development, making marriage a non-priority for her at this time.

Regarding her professional endeavors, Baloch has recently appeared in several projects, including Qurbatein, Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi, Noor, Bisaat, Aik Sitam Aur, and Siyani.

