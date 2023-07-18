Anoushey Ashraf shocking reaction after seeing Salman Khan Shirtless

Advertisement
  • She holds the distinction of being one of the first Pakistani VJs to engage in live hosting for a music channel.
  • Anoushey is admired for her stylish personality and excellent communication skills.
  • She shared intriguing details about her unique encounter with Salman Khan.
Anoushey Ashraf is a well-known Pakistani VJ who kick-started her career with Indus Music/MTV Pakistan. She holds the distinction of being one of the first Pakistani VJs to engage in live hosting for a music channel. Anoushey is admired for her stylish personality and excellent communication skills. Her intelligence and fearlessness contribute to her being an inspiring celebrity in Pakistan. Additionally, she gained significant fame and popularity by hosting the popular morning show “Chai, Toast or Host” on Dawn News.

Recently, Anoushey Ashraf made an appearance on the renowned Geo TV show called “Hansna Mana Hai.” During the show, she shared intriguing details about her unique encounter with Salman Khan.

Talking about it, she said, “Salman Khan was great, he was amazing, we enjoyed the interview. He was doing the promotion of his film and we were there to interview him, from Pakistan. He said that he would give the interview to Pakistanis first, I went with my sister and we had our cameraman. He said, ‘Let me change’, and after a few minutes he came shirtless, he had two shirts in his hands, he asked, ‘Which one should I wear?’ and we were stunned because we always saw Salman Khan in films and this was the first time we saw him shirtless in real life.

