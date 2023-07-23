Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anumta Qureshi Delights Fans With Her Pictures With Son

Anumta Qureshi Delights Fans With Her Pictures With Son

Articles
Advertisement
Anumta Qureshi Delights Fans With Her Pictures With Son

Anumta Qureshi Delights Fans With Her Pictures With Son

Advertisement
Advertisement

The gorgeous Anumta Qureshi, well-known for her role in the popular drama “Suno Chanda,” has a massive fan following who adore her. Fans are captivated by the actress because she generously provides glimpses into her fascinating life on social media. Her Instagram pictures and reels are a particular favourite among her millions of followers.

Advertisement

Anumta is an active user of social media platforms, regularly updating her accounts with the latest family snapshots. Her joyful moments with her husband and their adorable son are especially cherished by fans. Anumta’s dedication to sharing her son’s pictures further endears her to her admirers. Besides her acting career, Anumta is recognized and admired as an influential presence in the world of social media.

Recently, Anumta delighted her fans by sharing adorable new pictures from a private birthday celebration. She also treated her followers to beautiful images of herself and her son enjoying a picturesque day at the beach. Additionally, Anumta Qureshi shared some charming solo pictures that showcase her elegance and grace. Take a moment to enjoy her latest captures:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Anumta Kazi 🖤 (@anumtaqureshi_official)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Anumta Kazi 🖤 (@anumtaqureshi_official)

Advertisement

Also Read

Anumta Qureshi surprises fans with latest clicks of her adorable son
Anumta Qureshi surprises fans with latest clicks of her adorable son

Anumta Qureshi, who is a stunning, beautiful, captivating, and outstanding actress, is...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story