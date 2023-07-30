Anurag Kashyap Responds to Critic’s Slam on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Anurag Kashyap praises Karan Johar’s “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

Anurag emotionally moved by the film and watched it twice, recommending it to others as well.

Some users criticize the movie in the comments section, and Anurag refers to them as ‘trolls.’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap offered high praise for Karan Johar’s directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. After expressing his love for the film, revealing that it moved him to tears and he watched it twice, several users criticized the movie in the comments section of his post. In response, Anurag referred to these individuals as ‘trolls.’

After Anurag Kashyap posted his review on social media, a user sent him a message in response. “L movie, L director, L cast.” Responding to the person, Anurag said, “Proven troll now. Have to remove you.” Another one added, “Worst film of 2023. Cringe worthy and boring as F!” “The film is about you too,” said Anurag in reply with a laughing emoji.

One also commented, “Had to watch Oppenheimer again literally to cleanse my eyes just after.” “Ticket dikha dono ka (show me the movie tickets)? Troll,” The director of Gangs of Wasseypur responded to the comment.

Anurag wrote in his post, “Best @karanjohar film by far. He never leaves his world but he also does not hold back any punches. Also it’s the second KJo film that I bought the tickets for that too twice, and sending everyone that trusts me to go see. Some super writing, a top of form @ranveersingh, ever so brilliant @aliaabhatt and their sparkling chemistry. After a long time I loved the dialogue writing in mainstream Hindi film where people talk like they talk. Kudos to @_ishita_moitra_ and @gogoroy.”

“My favourite part of the film is the incredible unrequited love story of @aapkadharam and @azmishabana18 and the patriarchal villainy of the matriarch @jayabachchn. Also not to forget @totaroychoudhury and @utterlychurni, @bashiraamir and the mother sister duo of Ranveer.. (apologies for not knowing who they’re) The use of old classic songs and the trolling of @somenmishra with “meri pyaari bindu” .. uff that gave me so much personal joy. Jokes apart – the way Karan addresses all kinds of snobbery, all kinds of shame and phobias that come from our conditioning , the way he addresses our conditioning with all the humour and aplomb and joharisms.. was totally sucked in his world .. the high point of the film for me was @totaroychoudhury and @ranveersingh dancing to “Dola re Dola re”. And the whole monologue of Ranveer on how we cancel each other all the time or Alia’s rant post the Durga Pujo scene .. and @baidnitin .. you actually cut the songs halfway (or did Karan shoot them only the amount that was required) .. that was also a first in a KJO film. Thoroughly entertained and laughed and cried and believe it or not .. saw it twice .. the mainstream Hindi film I’ve been missing for so long .. the real @karanjohar that I know has fully put himself out there.”

The star-studded film "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, hit theaters last Friday. As of its second day, the movie has successfully grossed ₹16 crore at the box office.

