Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, and Others Wish Katrina Kaif

Celebrating her birthday today, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif adds another year to her life. Renowned for her remarkable acting abilities and captivating screen presence, Katrina has emerged as one of the industry’s top actresses. Her versatility and elegance have endeared her to millions of fans worldwide. Fellow actresses took to social media to shower Katrina with love and express their admiration, wishing her a year brimming with success and joy. Additionally, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback photo alongside the actress. Check out the heartfelt birthday wishes pouring in for the 40-year-old star.

Anushka Sharma was among the early actresses to share a birthday message for her co-star from “Jab Tak Hai Jaan.” She posted a picture of Katrina Kaif looking stunning in a black gown, portraying her as a glamorous diva, Anushka wrote, “Happy Birthday Katrina. Wishing you love and light always.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media account and shared a photo of Katrina Kaif, expressing her sentiments, “Happy Birthday gorgeous, keep shining. Much love”

Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have a strong bond and have openly spoken about their friendship on various occasions. Recently, Arjun Kapoor shared an old photo of himself with Katrina and penned a heartfelt birthday message for her, playfully teasing her about her cooking skills.

Arjun wrote, “Happy birthday Katrina. Sab kushal mangal rahein tumhari life mein!!! May you keep smiling & giving amazing advice to all your disciples… Also, can’t wait to try your homemade parathas soon (laughing emoji)!!”

Kiara Advani complimented Katrina Kaif, referring to her as a “stunner” and expressed her admiration for the actress, “Wishing you abundant love and happiness.”

She shared a throwback picture from a previous photoshoot, showcasing her wearing a beautiful pink dress.

Karisma Kapoor also shared a photo of the birthday girl on her social media, showcasing Katrina Kaif’s natural beauty in a makeup-free look. Karisma’s caption read, “Happy Birthday.”

Katrina Kaif embarked on a birthday getaway with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, to celebrate her special day. While the exact destination of their vacation remains undisclosed, the couple was seen departing from Mumbai yesterday.

