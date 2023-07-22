Anushka Sharma’s Heartfelt Reaction as Virat Kohli Scores 76th International Century

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood.

Anushka is a prominent cheerleader for her husband, Virat Kohli.

Virat talked about his wife’s unwavering support and sacrifices.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are widely regarded as one of the most adorable couples in the Bollywood industry. Their unwavering support for each other consistently warms the hearts of their fans. Anushka, in particular, has been a prominent cheerleader for her husband, Virat Kohli. Whether it’s cheering him on from the cricket stadiums or joining in through video calls, she never misses a chance to show her love and support.

Most recently, she celebrated Virat’s remarkable 76th century in international cricket with an endearing Instagram story.

In a recent milestone, Virat Kohli achieved his 76th century in international cricket, securing his 29th Test century during the second match against West Indies. Expressing her joy and support, Anushka Sharma shared a heartwarming moment on her Instagram Stories, posting a picture of Virat celebrating his victory on the field, accompanied by a heart emoji.

After achieving his 76th century in international cricket, Virat Kohli has now matched the legendary cricketer Sir Donald Bradman, who also scored 29 test centuries during his illustrious career.

During a recent podcast, Virat talked about his wife’s unwavering support and the significant sacrifices she has made for their relationship.

Virat said, “The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement.”

In the meantime, Anushka Sharma is preparing for her debut in the OTT world with the upcoming movie “Chakda Xpress,” a film centered around the life of renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

