Anxious Justin Bieber Spotted Smoking Solo on NYC Sidewalk

Justin Bieber was spotted smoking on a New York City pavement.

He was wearing a black cigarette and vaporizer.

Hailey Bieber recently unveiled her $500K engagement ring in a new video.

Justin Bieber was photographed smoking while resting on a New York City pavement. The 29-year-old musician was spotted sitting on the ground at a building corner.

As he sat, his legs were up to his chin, and he appeared disturbed. Justin was also seen with a black cigarette and a black vaporizer in both hands.

Justin Bieber wore a white undershirt, light purple shorts, and a black zip-up jacket. He was also wearing a red and white checkered baseball cap and white and yellow Nike sneakers.

Despite rumours that she and her husband have split up, Hailey just unveiled her $500K engagement ring in a new video.

Rumours of marital troubles began to circulate after the celebrity published numerous new photographs on social media without her musician spouse in any of them.

She put the rumours of separation to rest after prominently displaying her engagement ring in a brand-new cosmetics tutorial video she uploaded on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Furthermore, admirers voiced concern about Hailey’s marriage earlier this month after noting a certain element in one of her recent social media postings.

Others thought Hailey’s Instagram post was “fishy” because Justin wasn’t in any of the photos. The Rhode designer shared a carousel of photographs highlighting recent events in her life, including a photo of herself holding a cherry, a photo of her dog, and a fireworks clip.

The supermodel also shared images of herself at an all-white party in the Hamptons, where she was wearing a ruched white top and a lot of silver jewellery.

“Why is she active on Instagram posting pictures and Justin hasn’t posted anything since May 2 months is he okay?,” one fan said in the comments section.

“And she hasn’t even shared a photo of herself with Justin. What gives, lady? Doesn’t your hubby share your love?” another fan wrote.

“Her and Justin were in Justin’s most recent photo, but she hasn’t shared one with him? Isn’t it suspicious or what’s going on?

Hailey debunked breakup rumours by posting a selfie of herself with Bieber and their friends.

