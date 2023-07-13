Advertisement
Anzeela Abbasi Bold Pictures Sets Internet on Fire

Articles
Anzeela Abbasi Bold Pictures Sets Internet on Fire

  • The talented actress shared a series of pictures on social media that sparked controversy among her fans.
  • The images depicted her smoking cigarettes, which caused outrage among some of her followers.
  • Anzela Abbasi is the daughter of renowned actors Shamoon Abbasi and Javeria Abbasi.
Lollywood celebrities are known for their diverse fashion choices, and one starlet who has made a bold and sassy style statement is Anzela Abbasi. Her public image has undergone a transformation, captivating some and upsetting others with her edgy and chic fashion sense, as seen on her social media.

Recently, the talented actress shared a series of pictures on social media that sparked controversy among her fans. The images depicted her smoking cigarettes, which caused outrage among some of her followers.

For those unfamiliar, Anzela Abbasi is the daughter of renowned actors Shamoon Abbasi and Javeria Abbasi. She made her debut in the film “Gila” in 2016 and has since appeared in movies like “Baby” and “Main Haar Nahi Manoun Gi.”

