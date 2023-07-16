Aparshakti Khurana’s Fortunate First Saat Uchakkey with Bajpayee

Aparshakti Khurana took to Instagram to share his feelings about working alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

Aparshakti Khurana took to Instagram to share his feelings about working alongside Manoj Bajpayee in his first film, Saat Uchakkey. Along with a still from the movie featuring both actors, Aparshakti expressed his appreciation for the experience, albeit jokingly mentioning their “questionable mustaches” while emphasizing the undeniable bond they formed. Reflecting on his humble journey, he acknowledged feeling blessed to have been given the opportunity to act alongside the renowned Manoj Bajpayee.

As soon as Aparshakti’s post went live, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis, expressing their admiration and excitement. Aditi Sharma, also part of the film, expressed her gratitude for being a part of the beautiful journey as well. Fans praised the film’s impressive cast and hilarious storyline, eagerly reminiscing about their favorite moments.

Saat Uchakkey, set in the backdrop of Old Delhi, follows the story of seven minor crooks embarking on a robbery that leads them through an exhilarating maze of intrigue, greed, betrayal, and riotous catastrophes. Directed by Sanjeev Sharma, the film hit theaters on October 14, 2016, leaving a lasting impression on audiences.

Apart from Saat Uchakkey, Aparshakti Khurana recently garnered appreciation for his performance in the web series Jubilee. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee is a collaboration between Andolan Films, Reliance Entertainment, and Phantom Studios. The series features an ensemble cast including Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ram Kapoor, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, and Nandish Sandhu, captivating viewers with its compelling storyline.

Looking ahead, Aparshakti will be seen in Atul Sabharwal’s highly anticipated film, Berlin, which has been generating significant buzz. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the release of Stree 2, the much-awaited sequel to the hit horror-comedy. The cast recently came together for script reading sessions, building excitement for the film’s scheduled release in August 2024. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the first installment of Stree was a blockbuster hit in 2018, and expectations are high for its sequel. Aparshakti’s career continues to soar as he takes on diverse and promising projects, leaving audiences eager to see more of his talent on the big screen.

