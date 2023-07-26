Are Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking divorce?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly taking a divorce.

Levin says that Meghan is “abandoning” Harry at a time when he needs her.

Levin believes that the divorce is “just a show.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have long been the subject of divorce rumors, but since their business dealings suffered, the rumors have intensified.

Although last week, an insider revealed to RadarOnline that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will choose a “trial separation,” sources have denied that the pair are divorcing. According to the insider, the pair is “taking time apart” to work on their relationship.

While royal author Angela Levin says she is “not in the least bit surprised” by reports that the Sussexes are divorcing, she thinks that if the news were made public, the former Suits actress would point the finger at Prince Harry.

“I think Meghan is a tremendously good plotter and I think she is going along two parallel lines at the moment,” Levin told a British-based news channel in an interview.

As Prince Harry prepares to leave for South Africa to begin filming his Netflix documentary on his mother, Levin analyzed the news of their ‘trial separation’ and noted that Meghan was abandoning her spouse at a moment when he needed her the most.

“The pre-separation separation thing is that Harry will be going to Africa to try and do a documentary about walking in his mother’s [Princess Diana] footsteps that he hopes Netflix will accept” which will then get them their remaining millions from the deal.

“This is a huge thing for him to do,” Levin said. “Certainly, if he does anything to do with his mother, he needs somebody there to help him.”

Harry, according to her, “still cries, still thinks about her every day, he still thinks that she is talking to him and telling him what to do.” Levin continued, “And to be there on his own knowing he has this incredible demand, I think it’s very significant.”

Despite the fact that it was the location where Harry and Meghan declared their love, according to Levin, Meghan has already “been there once and I don’t think she wants to go there again, sleeping under the stars.”

According to the expert, the divorce is “just a show” to suggest that they will “make it all work again.”

Levin described the situation as “very, very strange,” but if Harry were to be separated from his family for an extended length of time, his small children might potentially lose track of him.

As for Meghan, Levin finds it “absolutely astonishing” that she would reserve space in a hotel. In her words, “Meghan will be blaming Harry for absolutely everything.”

