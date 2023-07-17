Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Parted their ways

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have reportedly been separated since January.

Grande was seen without her wedding ring during Wimbledon weekend.

No confirmation has been made by either party.

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez are reportedly headed for a divorce, according to reports.

According to insiders familiar with the situation, the publication revealed that the couple has been separated since January of this year.

During the Wimbledon weekend, the singer was seen without her wedding ring, alongside a few other celebrities like Brad Pitt and Daniel Craig.

According to the report, Grande and Dalton are heading for divorce as their attempts at reconciliation have proved unsuccessful.

Allegedly, they were facing issues prior to December, around the time when Ariana began shooting for “Wicked.”

According to the report, the couple remains on friendly terms and has been maintaining regular communication over the phone.

