Ariana Grande’s Rumored BF Ethan Slater Files For Divorce From Wife

Ariana Grande‘s speculated romantic interest, Ethan Slater, has filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay.

According to US Magazine, Ethan submitted the divorce paperwork on July 26 in New York. However, the reason for the divorce remains undisclosed. Reportedly, the Wicked actor began dating American singer Ariana following her rumored separation from her estranged husband Dalton Gomez, which led to the decision to end his marriage.

Anonymous sources informed US Magazine that, “Ariana and Ethan are dating; however, things are fairly new. Ariana and Dalton split in January, and Ethan is separated from his wife.”

“They have only recently begun seeing each other, but they have a lot of fun together and are enjoying each other’s company.”

Ethan and Ariana met while filming the adaptation of Wizard of Oz, where their connection became evident, and they couldn’t hide their feelings for each other on set.

Advertisement

Sources claimed, “Ariana and Ethan weren’t careful. They’d hold hands on set in between takes. They were sloppy and not hiding it.”

Before the news broke, the 31-year-old actor’s wife discovered his alleged romance.

Sources further revealed, “Ethan sat Lilly down a few days before the news broke about him and Ariana and said that he wanted a divorce. Lilly never saw it coming!”

As of now, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have not commented on their rumoured romance.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Is Ethan Slater Dating Ariana Grande? Actor Locks Instagram Profile Ethan Slater, known for his co-starring role with Ariana Grande in the...