Arij Fatyma Shares Sweet Family Moments From Holland, Ohio

Arij Fatyma Jafri, a talented and beautiful television actor from Pakistan, is known for her exceptional acting skills. She has appeared in numerous successful serials, including Aik Pal, Aap Kay Liey, and Hassad. Arij is happily married to Dr. Ozair Ali since 2017, and they have two lovely children. Currently residing in Holland, Ohio, she has temporarily taken a break from appearing in dramas as she is not in Pakistan. This has left her fans longing to see her on screen, with her last drama, Hassad, being a popular hit.

In addition to her acting career, Arij also indulges in vlogging and often shares family videos with her fans. Recently, she delighted her followers by sharing pictures and Instagram reels from her trip within Ohio, including a visit to a Disney Park. Arij’s family, consisting of her kids and husband, looks absolutely adorable in the pictures. Take a look at posts shared by Arij Fatyma as she enjoys her time with her loved ones in Ohio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arij Fatyma (@arijfatymajafri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arij Fatyma (@arijfatymajafri)

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arij Fatyma (@arijfatymajafri)

Advertisement

